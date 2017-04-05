Water authority files...David Grieder

Following the failure of previous negotiations, the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is asserting eminent domain rights to secure passage through the land of a local property owner. The ENMWUA filed a lawsuit last week after its efforts to purchase a temporary construction easement from landowner Phillip Chavez and his co-owner father were unsuccessful.

