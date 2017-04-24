Superintendent: Portales teachers cou...

Superintendent: Portales teachers could see pay raises

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Portales Municipal Schools Superintendent Johnnie Cain says the district may have enough money to give pay raises for the 2018-2019 school year.

