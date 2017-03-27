State of New Mexico v. Trevor Merhege
Hector H. Balderas, Attorney General, M. Victoria Wilson, Assistant Attorney General, Santa Fe, NM, for Petitioner Bennett Baur, Chief Public Defender, C. David Henderson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Santa Fe, NM, for Respondent {1} At approximately 3:40 a.m., with a police officer in pursuit, Defendant Trevor Merhege ran through the front yard of a private residence that was enclosed by a three foot high wall. He became entangled on a chain link fence as he attempted to jump over an adjoining fence into the back yard of the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 25
|JNM
|398
|Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10)
|Mar 25
|mackisback
|2
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar 1
|Tyrone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC