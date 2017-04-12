It's never wrong to stand up for indi...

It's never wrong to stand up for individual rights

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Quay County Sun

The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority, and its predecessors, have been trying for decades to build a water pipeline from Ute Lake to the Clovis-Portales area. Millions of dollars have already been spent, millions more are needed, construction is underway in some areas and will be getting started soon in others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) 6 hr Maximum Autism 212
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Mar 25 JNM 398
Lasiter Family From Clovis NM (Dec '10) Mar 25 mackisback 2
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
News Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08) Mar 13 JNM 10
To the person . Mar '17 Egged Out 2
Block masons needed Mar '17 Tyrone 1
See all Portales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portales Forum Now

Portales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Portales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC