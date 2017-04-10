Good News: Woodruff volunteers during Eastern In Action

Katelyne Woodruff , of Fairfield, participated in Eastern New Mexico University's Eastern in Action , in Portales, New Mexico, on April 1. Do you have some good news to share? Contact Susan Hiland at [email protected] Be sure to include Good News in the subject line of your email. Susan graduated from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon with a B.A. in Communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.