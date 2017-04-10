Eastern New Mexico regents choose new president
The regents voted unanimously Wednesday to offer J.S. "Jeff" Elwell of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga the post. Portales radio station KENW reports that he accepted a three-year contact with an annual salary of $230,000.
