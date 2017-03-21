Utility seeks approval for wind farms in New Mexico, Texas
Customers in eastern New Mexico could see a lower electric bill as an energy company plans to build a wind farm near Portales, an official on the Public Regulation Commission said. According to a statement from PRC District 2 Commissioner Patrick Lyons released Tuesday, Xcel Energy has filed a proposal to increase wind energy production by 1,230 megawatts both in New Mexico and Texas.
