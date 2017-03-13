Take 10: Guitar and vocals mix in a great way
A healthy mix of guitar and vocals is what you are going to hear on Friday during the noon hour on the Gazette's exclusive Take 10 segment. Take 10 features local performers and highlights their talents on the Gazette Facebook news platform and Gazette.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|You need help
|32
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|397
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar 1
|Tyrone
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC