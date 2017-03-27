Supreme Court clarifies criminal tres...

Supreme Court clarifies criminal trespass in Portales case

The New Mexico Supreme Court has found that the general public doesn't automatically have permission to enter a property if there are no signs posted to prevent trespassing. The court issued a ruling Thursday in a 2011 case in which Trevor Merhege was convicted of criminal trespass after running through the front yard of a Portales home and trying to jump a fence.

