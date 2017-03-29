Organizers like expo, but want more turnout
While the educational seminars at this year's Portales Ag Expo drove much of the attendance over the weekend, organizers said the numbers still could have been better. Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karl Terry said the attendance at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agronomist Calvin Trostle's presentation on dryland corn Friday afternoon was a pleasant surprise but not reflective of the entire expo.
