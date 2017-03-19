Chrisa Sunday Forecast
The warm stretch of weather is going to continue today, but wind and fire danger will be on the rise. The strongest winds will crank up across the Northeast this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|397
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar 1
|Tyrone
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC