Ag secretary comes to Expo

Read more: Quay County Sun

New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte is taking advantage of this year's Portales Ag Expo by reaching out to his local constituents. Witte will be at the Jake Lopez Community Center at 3 p.m. Friday for a "listening session" to hear concerns from local farmers.

