5 finalists in running for Eastern New Mexico's presidency
Eastern New Mexico University says five finalists from universities in Kentucky, Louisiana, Iowa, Michigan and Tennessee are in the running to be become its next president. The finalists will visit ENMU campuses in Portales , Roswell and Ruidoso in early April and the regents will select the new president in mid-April.
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|Cannon AFB getting more planes under Air Force ... (Feb '08)
|Mar 13
|JNM
|10
|To the person .
|Mar 11
|Egged Out
|2
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|397
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|JNM
|211
|Block masons needed
|Mar 1
|Tyrone
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
