Steinborn bill on lobbyist disclosure stalls

SANTA FE - A state Senate committee failed to muster enough votes Wednesday morning to pass a bill that would fix a transparency loophole the Legislature created last year. But the bill sponsor, Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, said he'll try again to get the measure through the Rules Committee.

