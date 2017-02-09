Steinborn bill on lobbyist disclosure...

Steinborn bill on lobbyist disclosure stalls

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The loophole allows lobbyists to disclose much less about how they spend money on public officials than they used to Steinborn bill on lobbyist disclosure stalls The loophole allows lobbyists to disclose much less about how they spend money on public officials than they used to Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k87ijj SANTA FE - A state Senate committee failed to muster enough votes Wednesday morning to pass a bill that would fix a transparency loophole the Legislature created last year. But the bill sponsor, Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, said he'll try again to get the measure through the Rules Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Jan 14 Lena 393
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jan '17 blah 210
To the person . Nov '16 Tired of the crap 1
Mary jane Nov '16 Codude 7
News Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13) Nov '16 Will Banister 8
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Oct '16 40ish 5
Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13) Oct '16 40ish 11
See all Portales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portales Forum Now

Portales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Portales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC