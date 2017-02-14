Southeast New Mexico hit with winter ...

Southeast New Mexico hit with winter blast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Just days ago, parts of southeast New Mexico were pushing 90 degrees. The mercury had plummeted 50 degrees on Monday, and snow and ice have replaced the warm temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cannon afb (Sep '06) Jan '17 Lena 393
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Jan '17 blah 210
To the person . Nov '16 Tired of the crap 1
Mary jane Nov '16 Codude 7
News Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13) Nov '16 Will Banister 8
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Oct '16 40ish 5
Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13) Oct '16 40ish 11
See all Portales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portales Forum Now

Portales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Portales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,905,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC