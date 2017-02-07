Brandon Portales

Brandon Portales

41 min ago

Brandon Portales, 28, was taken into custody when deputies encountered him walking north on Old Highway 135, near Addie Street in Kilgore. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers Office, deputies were responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning when they found Portales, who was injured.

