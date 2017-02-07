Brandon Portales
Brandon Portales, 28, was taken into custody when deputies encountered him walking north on Old Highway 135, near Addie Street in Kilgore. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers Office, deputies were responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning when they found Portales, who was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Jan 14
|Lena
|393
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|blah
|210
|To the person .
|Nov '16
|Tired of the crap
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
|Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Will Banister
|8
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|40ish
|5
|Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|40ish
|11
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC