Awards buzz good for area
The film "Hell or High Water," filmed in Clovis, Portales and Tucumcari, may have walked away empty-handed during the Oscars on Sunday. But its award season prominence brings a promising future for films shot in eastern New Mexico, according to Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce Film Liaison Nick Mondragon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Block masons needed
|Wed
|Tyrone
|1
|Cannon afb (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|Lena
|393
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|blah
|210
|To the person .
|Nov '16
|Tired of the crap
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
|Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Will Banister
|8
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|40ish
|5
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC