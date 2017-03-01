Awards buzz good for area

Tuesday Feb 28

The film "Hell or High Water," filmed in Clovis, Portales and Tucumcari, may have walked away empty-handed during the Oscars on Sunday. But its award season prominence brings a promising future for films shot in eastern New Mexico, according to Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce Film Liaison Nick Mondragon.

