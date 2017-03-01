Jenelle Hansen remembers spinning out on an icy bridge near Edgewood, about eight or nine years ago. When the excitement was over, she found herself facing the wrong way, just off a busy highway, with cars and trucks whizzing past "way too... The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from Feb. 20 through Feb. 24: a Betty Beckwith, 56, driving under the influence of liquor a Virginia Clark, 56, aggravated battery a Gregory Dull, 56, warrant a ... Local officials met with a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association Friday to discuss the possibility of building a course at the Five Mile Park to attract tournaments to the area.

