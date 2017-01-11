Roosevelt County deputy wrongfully termination suit tossed
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Roosevelt County sheriff's deputy who claimed he was wrongfully terminated. The Portales News-Tribune reports a U.S. magistrate judge recently ruled there was not enough evidence for Robert Ellison's lawsuit to continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Jan 5
|blah
|210
|To the person .
|Nov '16
|Tired of the crap
|1
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
|Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Will Banister
|8
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|40ish
|5
|Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|40ish
|11
|Mechanic Needed
|Oct '16
|Need car fixed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC