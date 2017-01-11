Roosevelt County deputy wrongfully te...

Roosevelt County deputy wrongfully termination suit tossed

Thursday Dec 15

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Roosevelt County sheriff's deputy who claimed he was wrongfully terminated. The Portales News-Tribune reports a U.S. magistrate judge recently ruled there was not enough evidence for Robert Ellison's lawsuit to continue.

