Portales resident killed in rollover ...

Portales resident killed in rollover crash in Chaves County, NM

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal accident from Friday evening that involved a resident of Portales, NM. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 70 at mile marker 345 in Chaves County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portales Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To the person . Nov 27 Tired of the crap 1
Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09) Nov '16 jga77 208
Mary jane Nov '16 Codude 7
News Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13) Nov '16 Will Banister 8
Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15) Oct '16 40ish 5
Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13) Oct '16 40ish 11
Mechanic Needed Oct '16 Need car fixed 1
See all Portales Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portales Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Roosevelt County was issued at December 24 at 3:24AM MST

Portales Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portales Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Portales, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC