Portales man arrested for attempted child rape

Friday Dec 16 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The attorney general's office says Lane Ellsworth was arrested after trying to arrange sex with a 10-year-old girl through the child's mother. It turns out the mother was an undercover agent.

