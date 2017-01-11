New Mexico Radio Personality Killed In Car Crash

Steve Rooney, a popular radio personality on Mix 107.5/Clovis, NM, died near his home in Portales, Saturday night, when the vehicle he was driving encountered ice on the roadway, according to a news release from New Mexico State Police. He was 45. "Mr. Rooney lost control of the vehicle, the vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a tree," the release said.

