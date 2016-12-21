Native American network comes to 2 New Mexico markets

This Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, photo, shows the KNME-TV television station, a PBS affiliate in Albuquerque, N.M. A California-based television network dedicated to Native Americans has arrived in the Albuquerque area, New Mexico PBS announced Wednesday. New Mexico PBS said First Nations Experience now is live on KNME-TV, HD Channel 5.3, in the Albuquerque market, and features programs focusing on Native American and indigenous people around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.