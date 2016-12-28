Elementary band plans...Staff of Quay County Sun
Following up a busy winter of performances, the Tucumcari Elementary's ORFF Ensemble band plans to record a music CD as their next project. The ORFF Ensemble is comprised of students from the fourth and fifth grades who play on instruments made from recycled material, said Andrew Kesten, music/band director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quay County Sun.
Add your comments below
Portales Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To the person .
|Nov 27
|Tired of the crap
|1
|Clovis is a HORRIBLE place to live (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|jga77
|208
|Mary jane
|Nov '16
|Codude
|7
|Roosevelt County clerk, deputy quit over gay ma... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Will Banister
|8
|Yeso Music Thread (Feb '15)
|Oct '16
|40ish
|5
|Clovis Music Thread (Aug '13)
|Oct '16
|40ish
|11
|Mechanic Needed
|Oct '16
|Need car fixed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portales Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC