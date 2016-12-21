Eastern New Mexico University campus gets false alert
Eastern New Mexico University in Portales says it accidentally sent a false alert of an active shooter on the 6,000-student campus. Academic Affairs Vice President Jamie Laurenz says a university employee accidentally triggered the cellphone-based alert system Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m. but that the alert was canceled minutes later when it was determined to be a false alarm.
