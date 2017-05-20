Wisconsin River forecasted to flood a...

Wisconsin River forecasted to flood at ninth highest level on record

Saturday May 20 Read more: WKOW-TV

Flood warnings are in effect for the Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam and in Portage as water levels continue to rise. Much of the area has received 1" to 2" of rain over the last week and all that water is making its way to local rivers.

