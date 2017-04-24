Four teens responsible for Columbia C...

Four teens responsible for Columbia Co. mailbox damage

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WKOW-TV

Numerous reports of mailbox vandalism, mostly in the areas of Portage and Pardeeville, have been called into the Columbia County Sheriff's Office over the past week. Sunday night, a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in Fort Winnebago Township damaging mailboxes.

