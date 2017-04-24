Four teens responsible for Columbia Co. mailbox damage
Numerous reports of mailbox vandalism, mostly in the areas of Portage and Pardeeville, have been called into the Columbia County Sheriff's Office over the past week. Sunday night, a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in Fort Winnebago Township damaging mailboxes.
