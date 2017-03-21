Attention, Walter Ray! Wisconsin Center to Add Horseshoes

Attention, Walter Ray Williams Jr.! J and J Fireball Lanes in Portage, Wis., is planning to add outdoor horseshoe pits to its property in time for the summer season. The center normally closes on Mondays and Tuesdays during the summer months, but owners Jim Baures and Jeff Bender say the pits would enable J and J to join the local tavern horseshoes league and remain open on those nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bowlers Journal Intl..