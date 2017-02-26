Sauk County limiting access in some a...

Sauk County limiting access in some areas; flood warnings remain for Columbia and Juneau counties

Sunday Feb 26

Sauk County emergency management officials say they've had to limit access to "residents only" in some parts of the county due to high water. Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek says Levee Road in Sauk County to Highway T to Highway 33 in Columbia County are closed due to water rising over the road.

