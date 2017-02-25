Flood Warning continues for Wisconsin River in Portage area
As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday the river was 18.1 feet -- flood stage is at 17.0 feet. Officials say moderate flooding is happening and continues to be forecast with the river expected to rise to near 18.2 feet by tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johhnie Palmer
|Nov '16
|IMPORTANT
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|Okan family
|Oct '16
|Guest
|1
|Women of portage come to super 8 126 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Funman
|1
|Why a Woman President Is Important for the US (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Papi Chulo
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC