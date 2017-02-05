Demonstrators march in Janesville Sunday against Obamacare repeal
The area in front of House Speaker Paul Ryan's district office in Janesville has seen some demonstration activity for the second day in a row. regarding the White House's restrictive immigration policies, more than a hundred people gathered again Sunday afternoon to express hope that the Affordable Care Act will not be repealed or replaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Portage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johhnie Palmer
|Nov '16
|IMPORTANT
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|Okan family
|Oct '16
|Guest
|1
|Women of portage come to super 8 126 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Funman
|1
|Why a Woman President Is Important for the US (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Papi Chulo
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC