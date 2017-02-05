Demonstrators march in Janesville Sun...

Demonstrators march in Janesville Sunday against Obamacare repeal

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: WKOW-TV

The area in front of House Speaker Paul Ryan's district office in Janesville has seen some demonstration activity for the second day in a row. regarding the White House's restrictive immigration policies, more than a hundred people gathered again Sunday afternoon to express hope that the Affordable Care Act will not be repealed or replaced.

