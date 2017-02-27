City Week Ahead
Only 15 meetings, one cancelled . . . honestly, I can't and don't keep up with all the changes throughout the week, its kinda overwhelming and ridiculous to post about it every day .
Portage Discussions
|Johhnie Palmer
|Nov '16
|IMPORTANT
|1
|Trial set for Columbia Co. woman accused of mis...
|Oct '16
|ebqbny
|1
|Okan family
|Oct '16
|Guest
|1
|Women of portage come to super 8 126 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Funman
|1
|Why a Woman President Is Important for the US (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Papi Chulo
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
