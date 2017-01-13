Traffic Alert: One lane of eastbound I-90 closed near Portage for semi accident
Columbia County dispatchers tell us the semi rolled over into the ditch around 5:00 a.m. The driver has minor injuries. The sheriff's office tells 27 News is could take several hours for crews to pull the semi out of the ditch.
