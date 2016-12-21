Irene C. Turben, Janesville, WI

Irene C. Turben, Janesville, WI

Irene C. Turben, 74, of Janesville, WI died Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at her home surrounded by family. Irene was born on July 25, 1942 in Hartford, CT, the daughter of Arthur and Lucille Chasse.

