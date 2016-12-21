Charles Wayne Hampshire, Madison, WI
Charles Wayne Hampshire, age 70, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2016, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. Charles was born on May 29, 1946, in Portage, the son of Wood and Arlene Hampshire.
