Wow, Just Wow: Puget Sound To Alaska Alone On A Standup Paddleboard

Monday Jun 26

An Orcas Island, Washington, man has become the first person to complete the Race to Alaska on a standup paddleboard. Karl Kruger stroked 750 miles solo from Port Townsend up the Inside Passage, crossing the finish line in Ketchikan Sunday evening.

