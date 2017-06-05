The Race to Alaska

The Race to Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: CBS News

"Row, row, row your boat" are more than the words to a children's song; they COULD be the key to victory in a race that starts this Thursday. On the theory that the past may be prologue, Luke Burbank takes us back one year: It's a Wednesday afternoon in Port Townsend, Washington, just hours before the annual Race to Alaska gets started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Townsend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) May 17 ronald 2
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... May '17 Itty Bitty 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May '17 Gladphoto17 4
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr '17 JTy 44
Attorney Fraud Mar '17 Steve Curry 3
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
See all Port Townsend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Townsend Forum Now

Port Townsend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Townsend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Port Townsend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC