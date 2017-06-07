The Best Readings & Talks in Seattle:...

The Best Readings & Talks in Seattle: Summer 2017

Wednesday Jun 7

Get all this and more on the free Stranger Things To Do mobile app -available now on the App Store and Google Play . This monthly series curated and hosted by Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore features stellar queer writers-this time, hear from poet and author Chavisa Woods, who will share her new short story collection Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country .

