Omak man dies in highway collision

13 hrs ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Brian J. Craig, 57, of Omak died at the scene when his northbound 1987 Subaru crossed the centerline about 6:40 a.m. and collided with a southbound GMC pickup driven by Steven S. Taylor, 76, of Port Townsend, according to the Washington State Patrol.

