McCauley takes job with Jefferson County
Not even a month after being suddenly ousted from his job as Clark County's top executive, Mark McCauley has a new job. In a post made to his personal Facebook page yesterday, McCauley announced that he has has accepted a deputy county administrator/department director position with Jefferson County, home to Port "My wife and I are heading to Port Townsend tomorrow to look at houses," he wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Port Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13)
|May 17
|ronald
|2
|Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H...
|May 8
|Itty Bitty
|2
|Fred House Photography (Apr '09)
|May '17
|Gladphoto17
|4
|Contractors (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|JTy
|44
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar '17
|Steve Curry
|3
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC