McCauley takes job with Jefferson County

Friday Jun 2

Not even a month after being suddenly ousted from his job as Clark County's top executive, Mark McCauley has a new job. In a post made to his personal Facebook page yesterday, McCauley announced that he has has accepted a deputy county administrator/department director position with Jefferson County, home to Port "My wife and I are heading to Port Townsend tomorrow to look at houses," he wrote.

