There are 2 comments on the The Olympian story from Sunday Jun 25, titled Donations sought for repairs to tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain. In it, The Olympian reports that:

The sea has taken its toll on the tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain and the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport is asking for donations for Project Overhaul, a three-year, three-phase restoration project that will cost $206,400. "The sea is harsh," said Seaport Executive Director Brandi Bednarik.

Jeremy Franks

Brooklyn, NY

#1 Tuesday Jun 27
So, you bunch of rich azzh*les won't help any poor
folks in your town, but you'll throw money at crap
like this. The corruption and mental illness of the
"city administration" of this town, never ceases
to amaze. Maybe these people should be told
to GET A JOB like everyone else is, in PT!!!!!
Sandor McCluskey

Los Angeles, CA

#2 Wednesday Jun 28
I bet they could get some donations for their overpriced
vanity ship if they called it "low income housing" and had
it trundled through town with the promise of renting
it to someone for $1k a month and calling it a
"low income" apartment. Ha ha. PT, home of the
Not Quite As Advertised "vibrant" community.
Vibrant with MONEY and NO HEART, that is...
