Audacious, adventurous or just nutty? Racing to Alaska on stand-up paddleboards
Erdogan Kirac, left, and Luke Burritt of Bellingham are planning to compete in the Race to Alaska on twin boards including this one. You probably have seen standup paddleboarders along your local shoreline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Port Townsend paper mill already below carbon c... (Jan '16)
|Jun 22
|David Eubanks
|2
|A second home: R2AK coming soon
|Jun 22
|David Eubanks
|1
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16)
|Jun 22
|David Eubanks
|2
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Jun 22
|David Eubanks
|2
|McCauley takes job with Jefferson County
|Jun 20
|gary beasely
|1
|Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H...
|Jun 11
|Biwriter32
|3
|Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13)
|May '17
|ronald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC