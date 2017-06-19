A second home: R2AK coming soon

A second home: R2AK coming soon

There are 1 comment on the Ketchikan Daily News story from Thursday Jun 8, titled A second home: R2AK coming soon. In it, Ketchikan Daily News reports that:

For Jake Beattie, it's all about realizing one's human potential. Records, times and results hold less significance for the creator of the Race To Alaska, a voyage from Port Townsend, Washington to Ketchikan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
David Eubanks

New York, NY

#1 Thursday Jun 22
The first two years, this race was fun.
Now, it's just more local corporate wanking
like everything else in Port (Newport Beach CA) Townsend.
What a joke of a corrupt, diseased-minded little
neoliberal sickfest of a "town".
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Townsend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Port Townsend paper mill already below carbon c... (Jan '16) Jun 22 David Eubanks 2
News 100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16) Jun 22 David Eubanks 2
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Jun 22 David Eubanks 2
News McCauley takes job with Jefferson County Jun 20 gary beasely 1
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... Jun 11 Biwriter32 3
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) May '17 ronald 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May '17 Gladphoto17 4
See all Port Townsend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Townsend Forum Now

Port Townsend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Townsend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Port Townsend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC