Audacious, Adventurous Or Just Nutty? Racing To Alaska On Stand-up Paddleboards
You probably have seen standup paddleboarders along your local shoreline. But can you imagine paddling one of those boards for 750 miles up the Inside Passage to Alaska? Three experienced paddleboarders are in the field of sail or human-powered vessels signed up to compete in this year's Race to Alaska .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Port Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13)
|May 17
|ronald
|2
|Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H...
|May 8
|Itty Bitty
|2
|Fred House Photography (Apr '09)
|May 3
|Gladphoto17
|4
|Contractors (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|JTy
|44
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar '17
|Steve Curry
|3
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC