Apartment building floated to Port Townsend
A two-story apartment building has been floated on a barge from Victoria, Canada through the Strait of Juan de Fuca to its new home as affordable housing in Port Townsend. Multiple news outlets reported the four-unit structure will be ready for renters in several months thanks to the city and Olympic Housing Trust .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
