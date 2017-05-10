Apartment building floated to Port To...

Apartment building floated to Port Townsend

A two-story apartment building has been floated on a barge from Victoria, Canada through the Strait of Juan de Fuca to its new home as affordable housing in Port Townsend. Multiple news outlets reported the four-unit structure will be ready for renters in several months thanks to the city and Olympic Housing Trust .

