3 injured after falling from Ferris w...

3 injured after falling from Ferris wheel in Port Townsend

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Authorities say two women and a child fell from a Ferris wheel and were injured in Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. KOMO-TV reports the incident happened Thursday evening in the downtown area during the Rhododendron Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Townsend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Island Tinting Oak Harbor (Mar '13) Wed ronald 2
Jacob Anderson Property: 1398 Crosby Road Oak H... May 8 Itty Bitty 2
Fred House Photography (Apr '09) May 3 Gladphoto17 4
Contractors (Mar '09) Apr '17 JTy 44
Attorney Fraud Mar '17 Steve Curry 3
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
See all Port Townsend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Townsend Forum Now

Port Townsend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Townsend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Port Townsend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC