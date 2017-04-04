Thieves steal bikes, products and too...

Thieves steal bikes, products and tools from Kenton Cycle Repair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bike Portland

Kenton Cycle Repair has had a very rough start to the week. Around 6:00 am Monday morning two men broke into the shop and stole nine bikes and a large amount of tools and new products off the shelves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Townsend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attorney Fraud Mar 21 Steve Curry 3
Oak Harbor Hoarder JACOB ANDERSON Mar 16 JTy 1
Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 15
Why Oak Harbor Sucks Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 1
News Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08) Feb '17 Dentures4life 13
artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12) Oct '16 Brittkneez 5
News 100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WHO R THE WHO 1
See all Port Townsend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Townsend Forum Now

Port Townsend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Townsend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Port Townsend, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC