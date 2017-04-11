Mountain Biker Missing in Olympic National Park
Park officials said in a news release that 22-year-old Jacob Gray of Port Townsend, Washington left home for the trip on the evening of April 5. Officials say his bicycle and camping gear were found the following day on the side of the Sol Duc road in the park. Rangers have been searching for him in the area where Gray's gear was found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Port Townsend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar 21
|Steve Curry
|3
|Oak Harbor Hoarder JACOB ANDERSON
|Mar 16
|JTy
|1
|Review: Madrona Manor Apartments (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|15
|Why Oak Harbor Sucks
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|1
|Bad dentures prompt consumer complaints (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Dentures4life
|13
|artist ms charlotte ann meckley (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Brittkneez
|5
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Townsend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC