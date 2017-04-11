Mountain Biker Missing in Olympic Nat...

Mountain Biker Missing in Olympic National Park

Park officials said in a news release that 22-year-old Jacob Gray of Port Townsend, Washington left home for the trip on the evening of April 5. Officials say his bicycle and camping gear were found the following day on the side of the Sol Duc road in the park. Rangers have been searching for him in the area where Gray's gear was found.

