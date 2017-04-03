Man pronounced dead after Port Townsend house fire
Officials tell KOMO-TV that firefighters responded at about 8:40 a.m. to the house fire in Port Townsend. Bill Beezley with East Jefferson Fire and Rescue says crews arrived to find flames shooting out of the house's basement and a man standing in the yard yelling for another man to get out.
