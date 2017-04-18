Did you feel that earthquake off Whid...

Did you feel that earthquake off Whidbey Island?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Officials at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network estimate the size at 3.1 magnitude. The quake occurred at a depth of about 14 miles in the waters between Fort Ebey and Fort Worden state parks north of Port Townsend.

Read more at Bellingham Herald.

